Archdiocese of Chicago loosens COVID-19 restrictions

CHICAGO — The Archdiocese of Chicago announced an increase in capacity limits for gatherings as COVID-19 restrictions continue to loosen across the region and country.

A 250-person capacity for indoor social gatherings is now in effect, with a 300-person capacity for outdoor gatherings taking effect.

There are no mask requirements for the fully vaccinated if the parish has the staffing to greet and check for proof of vaccination. Smaller parishes with less staff must continue with mask requirements until Phase 5.

In their advisory to parish leadership, the Archdiocese of Chicago points out that there are still more than half of state residents who are yet to be fully vaccinated.