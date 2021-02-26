Archdiocese investigation into Father Pfleger begins after DCFS indicates no current risk

CHICAGO — The Archdiocese of Chicago has started its investigation into Father Michael Pfleger after DCFS indicated there’s no current risk to children by the embattled priest.

On Friday, the archdiocese said the agency can only determine whether there is a current child victim and does not investigate allegations made by adults.

The Independent Review Board of the archdiocese will now start its investigation into the allegations made by two brothers in the 1980s, alleging child sex abuse by Pfleger.

Pfleger broke his silence Wednesday, saying on social media that he is innocent of the allegations.

Since the Archdiocese has now put out a statement saying i can comment on my Innocence… let me be clear and restate what my lawyers said in the beginning. I am innocent of these False Alligations . When this is over, which i hope is soon i will have much more to say — Fr. Michael Pfleger (@MichaelPfleger) February 24, 2021

The Saint Sabina community has continued to support Pfleger during this time.

“We want to make them aware,” said associate minister Kimberly Lymore. “Respect the process, we want them to expedite it as fast as they can so we can get back to normal.”

The archdiocese said there’s not a time frame for their investigation into Pfleger and he must continue to live away from the church.

The attorneys representing the accusers said “more troubling evidence” will be presented regarding Pfleger in the coming days.

“DCFS does not have jurisdiction to investigate sexual abuse claims made by adults. Further, neither of the brothers provided statements to DCFS. DCFS’ findings have no bearing on the legal proceedings involving my clients or whether the Archdiocese of Chicago will remove Father Pfleger from his ministry. Father Pfelger himself knows the truth of these allegations. More troubling evidence regarding Father Pfleger will be presented to the Archdiocese and the media in the coming day,” attorney Eugene Hollander-He said.

The Faith Community of St. Sabina released the following statement.

“Today the Archdiocese of Chicago announced that it received a copy of the letter of determination regarding Fr. Pfleger and the letter held that DCFS determined the report to be “unfounded.” Since the beginning of this process The Faith Community of Saint Sabina has maintained that Fr. Pfleger was no threat to any minor children and was innocent of the allegations being leveled against him. The letter from DCFS only affirms what we hold to be true, children are safe at Saint Sabina. With this finding and being unaware of any other investigations we hope Fr. Pfleger will be returned to Saint Sabina.”

Pfleger’s attorney released the following statement.

“Father Pfleger is pleased that DCFS has determined that the report of suspected sexual abuse is unfounded. Father Pfleger looks forward to returning to St. Sabina’s as soon as possible,” attorney Jim Figliulo said.