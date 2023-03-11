CHICAGO — Cardinal Blase Cupich asked a pastor at a South Side church to step aside and live away from his ministry after the Archdiocese of Chicago received an allegation of child sexual abuse from decades ago.

According to a letter penned by Cupich, Most Holy Redeemer Parish associate pastor, Father Paul Guzman, was overseas on military duty when the archdiocese received the allegation, which stems from approximately 40 years ago when Guzman was a layman and 25 years before he entered Mundelein Seminary to prepare for priesthood.

Cupich said that in keeping with the Archdiocese’s child protection policies, he asked Guzman to step away from the ministry immediately upon his return from military duty and he agreed to cooperate with the church’s direction.

The allegation was also reported to the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services and the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Toward the end of the letter, Cupich said that the Archdiocese’s Office for the Protection of Children and Youth will be available at 312-534-5254 to answer any questions parishioners and families at Most Holy Redeemer Parish may have while the investigation into the allegations is conducted.

The archdiocese also said that anyone who feels they have been sexually abused by a priest, deacon, religious or lay employee is encouraged to come forward and more information on reporting sexual abuse can be found on the Archdiocese’s website.

Read the full letter from Cardinal Blase Cupich and the Archdiocese of Chicago below: