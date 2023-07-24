CHICAGO — After taking over Union Park during the day Labor Weekend, ARC Music Festival will keep the party going around the Windy City deep into the night.

More than 70 artists at over ten venues will have festival-goers dancing from dusk to dawn at ARC After Dark.

“It’s a complete takeover of the venues that showcase this kind of music,” ARC Music Festival Founder John Curley said.

After Dark shows will be made available exclusively to ARC Music Festival weekend and single day pass holders. Tickets can be purchased starting on Thursday, July 27.

The following ARC After Dark events will be held from Thursday, August 31 to Monday, Sept. 4:

PRYSM

Thursday: Ben Klock, Danny Zeidan, and DJ Hyperactive playing a back-to-back set with Jason Patrick.

Friday: Fatboy Slim, James Hype, Sam Divine, and DJ Lady D.

Saturday: Lee Foss, Shimza, and AVO.

Sunday: Black Coffee, Themba, Jeliah, and Eliana.

Location: 1543 North Kingsbury Street

Spybar

Thursday: Walker & Royce, DJ Colette, with Samaro playing a back-to-back set with Sweater Disco.

Friday: Anfisa Letyago, Cassy, and DJ Minx.

Saturday: Dennis Cruz, Ilario Alicante, and Garrett Belschner.

Sunday: Âme, Chloé Caillet, and Dabura with Adam Rostek.

Location: 646 North Franklin Street

Smoke & Mirrors

Thursday: DJ Heather, DJ Lady D, Dani Dehal, Biobooster.

Saturday: Eli Brown, Hotpretty, and Hot Take.

Sunday: Mochakk, Sham, and Tommaso.

Location: 2045 North Milwaukee Avenue

Radius

Friday: Eric Prydz, Adam Beyer, Cristoph, and Hummingbird.

Saturday: John Summit, Nic Fanciulli, Chasewest, and Rika B.

Sunday: Tales of Us, Kevin De Vries, and Girasole.

Location: 640 West Cermak Road

Cermak Hall

Friday: Boris Brejcha, Ann Clue, Moritz Hofbauer, and Deniz Bul.

Saturday: Patrick Topping, Loco Dice, DJ Heather, and Ósé.

Sunday: Sara Landry, Volvox, and Patrixia playing a back-to-back set with Chess Knight.

Location: 640 West Cermak Road (inside Radius)

Concord

Friday: Nina Karviz, DJ Slugo, and Hieroglyphic Being.

Saturday: Hot Since 82, Derrick Carter, Ben Rau, and Nicky B.

Sunday: Fleur Shore, Juju, and Vintage Culture playing a back-to-back set with Carlita.

Location: 2051 North Milwaukee Avenue

Primary

Friday: Iglesias, Dustin Sheridan, and Mars.

Saturday: Dombresky, Cole Knight, and Desma.

Sunday: Kyle Walker, Bones, and XOVI.

Location: 5 West Division Street

Metro

Friday: Mall Grab, Kettama, and Shaun J. Wright.

Saturday: Carl Craig and Moodymann, DJ Pierre, Mike Dunn, and CZBoogie.

Location: 3730 North Clark Street

Smartbar

Friday: Hiroko Yamaura, Brenda, and Boys Noize playing a back-to-back set with VTSS.

Saturday: The Blessed Madonna playing a back-to-back set with Jaq Attaque, Ariel Zetina, and Madeline.

Location: 3730 North Clark Street

The Listening Room

Sunday: Kevin Knapp, Brett Rubin, and Stixx.

Location: 613 North Wells Street

No. 9

Sunday: Miss Monique, RJ Pickens, and IXTO with Jeff Ozmits.

Location: 1543 North Kingsbury Street (inside PRYSM)

Anita Dee II (Yacht Party!)

Monday: Gene Farris, Eskuche, and Basura Boyz.

Location: 111 North Lake Shore Drive (Docked at DuSable Harbor)

“We take these artists and we put them back into the venues really where this music was born,” Curley said. “It’s a key component to the festival and something that we recommend everybody take time to check out while their in the city.”

After Dark tickets will be made available exclusively to ARC Music Festival three day and single day pass holders at 12 p.m. on Thursday, July 27. Passholders will receive a code Thursday morning that will allow access to every ARC After Dark event.

Those without ARC Music Festival passes must purchase tickets by 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26, to be able to attend the After Dark events.

ARC Music Festival will be held in Union Park Labor Day weekend, Sept. 1-3. To view the ARC Music Festival weekend lineup, click here.

Single day tickets and weekend passes are now available for ARC Music Festival. To purchase tickets for ARC Music Festival, click here.

