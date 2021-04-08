Applications now accepted for ‘One Summer Chicago’ youth jobs program

CHICAGO — The city is bringing back One Summer Chicago, a program that will provide nearly 21,000 jobs to young people across Chicago.

Oppotunities are open and available this summer for young Chicagoans between the ages of 14 and 24. The program starts in July and runs through August.

Most jobs require about 20 hours or work each week, and are in areas including health care, coding and technology.

“One Summer Chicago” job applications are open now through June 11.

For more information, go to OneSummerChicago.org.