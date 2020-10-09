Appellate court dismisses Jason Van Dyke’s conviction appeal

Cook County Judge Vincent Gaughan denied former Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke’s bid to have his murder and aggravated battery convictions overturned, or get a new trial in the death of Laquan McDonald, during a hearing at the Leighton Criminal Court Building, Friday, Dec. 14, 2018. Van Dyke will be sentenced in January, of 2019. (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune/pool)

Former Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke listens in during his hearing at the Leighton Criminal Court Building, Friday, Dec. 14, 2018.

KANE COUNTY, Ill. — Former Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke’s appeal of his 2018 conviction for killing Laquan McDonald has been dismissed after he requested it be dropped.

On Friday, the Appellate Court of Illinois First District made the ruling at Van Dyke’s request. Van Dyke’s attorney filed the motion on Sept. 29.

Van Dyke is currently serving a 6 year, 9 month sentence for killing Laquan McDonald in the 4100 block of South Pulaski Road on the night of Oct. 20, 2014. Under Illinois law, Van Dyke likely will serve about half of the sentence.

Cook County Judge Vincent Gaughan appointed Kane County State’s Attorney Joe McMahon to prosecute in the case after the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office agreed to a request for a special prosecutor.

Kane County State’s Attorney Joseph McMahon issued the following statement.

“Mr. Van Dyke’s decision prevents additional years of litigation, bringing finality to the thorough prosecution of this case in which his rights were protected and justice was served. I wish to again thank everyone who diligently worked with us on this case from the time of our appointment as special prosecutor in August 2016 through today’s Appellate Court ruling.”