Appeals court to hear arguments Thursday in Obama Center lawsuit

CHICAGO — A federal appeals court hears arguments Thursday on whether the proposed Obama Presidential Center belongs on land in Jackson Park.

The group “Protect Our Parks” said the city of Chicago acted illegally when it gave 19 acres of land to the Obama Foundation.

The plaintiffs said the land must remain public property.

A lower court judge dismissed the lawsuit last year, then the ruling was appealed.

Due to COVID-19, the judges will hear arguments on Zoom, instead of in person.

For the latest Chicago news, stick with WGNtv.com.