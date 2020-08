CHICAGO — An apartment fire broke out overnight in the Washington Park neighborhood.

Fire crews were called to 55th and State Street just before 2 a.m. Friday and discovered the back of the the two-story building engulfed in flames.

The unit was unoccupied and there were no injuries reported.

Crews worked to prevent the flames from spreading to a pawn shop next door.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.