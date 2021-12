CHICAGO — An apartment fire on the city’s South Side has been classified as arson.

The fire broke out on the top floor of a three-story courtyard building near 83rd and Drexel around 2:10 a.m. Monday.

A 53-year-old man was transported to Jackson Park Hospital for minor smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported.

About 20 people were forced to evacuate their apartments on the first and second floors.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and remains under investigation.