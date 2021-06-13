Apartment fire in Loop leaves 1 man in critical condition

CHICAGO — One man is in critical condition following a fire at a high-rise apartment building in the Loop, according to fire officials.

The fire occurred at a high-rise at 233 East Wacker Drive on the 29th floor of the building at approximately 3 a.m. , with a man in his 30s being the only person injured in the fire.

According to fire officials, the damage was contained to one unit.

The man was initially taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital before being transferred to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.