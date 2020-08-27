Antioch issues curfew ‘until further notice’ after arrest of teen in fatal Kenosha shooting

ANTIOCH, Ill. — An emergency curfew was issued in Antioch after protests over the police shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake, got violent in Kenosha Tuesday night.

The mayor issued a statement to the community Wednesday, saying the curfew would be implemented “until further notice” between the hours of 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. in response to several social media posts indicating civil unrest in Antioch could be a possibility.

But that was not the case and things stayed quiet as of early Thursday morning across the village.

Antioch residents are reeling from the arrest of a 17-year-old boy, who police say fired several shots in Kenosha, Wisconsin Tuesday night, killing two people and seriously injuring a third.

Kyle Rittenhouse, of Antioch, about 15 miles from Kenosha, was taken into custody on Wednesday in Illinois on suspicion of first-degree intentional homicide in the shootings that were largely captured on cellphone video.

“I just killed somebody,” the gunman, carrying a semi-automatic rifle, could be heard saying at one point while jogging away from a man who had just been fatally shot in the head.

The two people killed late Tuesday were identified only as a 26-year-old Silver Lake, Wisconsin, resident and a 36-year-old from Kenosha. The wounded person, a 36-year-old from West Allis, Wisconsin, was expected to survive, police said.

Rittenhouse is reportedly being held at the Hulse Juvenile Detention Center in Vernon Hills. He was assigned a public defender in Illinois for a hearing Friday on his transfer to Wisconsin. The public defender’s office had no comment.

Under Wisconsin law, anyone 17 or older is treated as an adult in the criminal justice system.