Antioch father and son arrested after allegedly assaulting private investigator

ANTIOCH, Ill. — A father and son in Antioch Township were arrested Wednesday in connection with the assault of a 51-year-old private investigator, according to police.

Police said officers arrived at the intersection of Nicklaus Way and Harbor Ridge Drive at approximately 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in Antioch Township when they found a man severely beaten.

The 51-year-old man, a private investigator, sustained several broken bones and is currently hospitalized in stable condition.

Preliminary investigation suggests the man was conducting surveillance in the area, and had also called the local Sheriff’s office to inform he would be in the area.

While conducting his investigation, the man was approached by Russell Wright, 23, and Steven Wright, 62, who utilized a vehicle to block the man’s car so he could not leave the scene.

The father and son forced the victim’s car door open before the two began beating the man inside his car, slapping a video camera the victim had out of his hands.

The victim was able to dial 911 before his phone was smashed on the ground by one of the men. Lake County Sheriff’s Office was able to determine there was a problem before dispatching authorities to the location

There is no known connection between the Wrights and the private investigator, and the investigator was not conducting surveillance on the two men.

The two men are both being held in Lake County Jail on $40,000 bail and are both due in court next week.