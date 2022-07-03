CHICAGO — A historic church on the South Side is making progress toward a return after being damaged in a fire just a couple months ago.

Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Englewood held its first service Sunday since a fire swept through the church after its Good Friday services back in April. The service took place at its temporary worship center in Englewood Urban Prep High School.

The church was knocked down after being declared structurally unsound, but community leaders organized a campaign to rebuild a new church in its place and have raised over $170,000 for the project to date.

“We just thank God for this place and space we’re going to be in until we cut the ribbon across the street,” said Reverend Gerald Drew.

According to Drew, services will continue in the school’s auditorium until construction is completed on the new church.