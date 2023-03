CHICAGO — Anti-war demonstrations were held across the country on Saturday to coincide with the 20-year anniversary of the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq.

Along Chicago’s chilly riverfront and in the shadow of the Wrigley Building, a couple of dozen protesters made their views on capitalism, racism and imperialism known.

They also made it known how much they disagree with politicians, the Pentagon, and military spending.

