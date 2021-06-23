Anti-violence activists set to walk from Chicago to Washington D.C.

CHICAGO — Some anti-violence activists are hitting the pavement to March on Washington.

Pastor Anthony Williams, who is leading the way, says he aims to walk all the way from Chicago to the nation’s capital.

He wants President Joe Biden to sign an executive order to declare violence a public health crisis.

“President Biden has said that ‘America is Back.’ I beg to differ,” Williams said. “We continue to accept violence as a normal behavior. Something is wrong with the psyche of us as American citizens.”

The 11-day tour will take activists through cities including Gary, Cleveland, Philadelphia and Baltimore.

Williams says he hopes to reach Washington D.C. in time for the Fourth of July.