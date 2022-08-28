CHICAGO — A group of community leaders is hosting an ‘Inaugural Peace’ picnic on Saturday on the City’s West Side to combat the potential gun violence that may take place over Labor Day weekend.

“Do not shoot your brother let’s work it out let’s resolve the conflict before shots are fired,” said Tio Hardiman of Violence Interrupters Incorporated.

Though recent statistics are showing improvements over last year when it comes to shootings and homicides in the city, Labor Day usually faces challenges.

“We’re failing our own little ones and we need to do better,” said former Chicago Alderman, Bob Fioretti.

State Rep. La Shawn Ford said this is how we create change in communities—by stepping up.

“This is how we turn our communities around by simply citizens, people stepping up and saying enough is enough, by popping up peaceful demonstrations all over the city,” Sen. Ford said.

Organizers say they want to bring Black and Latino street organizations together In unity.

The inaugural Peace picnic takes place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Douglass Park.