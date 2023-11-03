CHICAGO — The Anti-Cruelty Society (ACS) is waiving fees to adopt animals during its ‘Fall in Love’ adoption push taking place this month.

Officials from ACS say their shelters are currently over capacity and adoptions are at a record-breaking low, so those looking to take home a new furry friend can save a few extra bucks as fees for all animals at the shelters will be waived during the event.

The waived fee event will take place from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11., at the River North Adoption Center and at the Everyday Adoption Center inside the PetSmart in the South Loop in Chicago.

“We know that not everyone can adopt at this time, however, we hope that people will share this adoption promotion with their friends and family to help us find homes for these animals, Lydia Krupinski, the Vice President of Mission Impact at ACS, said in a press release sent out on Wednesday morning. “We are desperate for the community to open their homes to these animals, even in a foster capacity. Please consider opening your hearts to fall in love with an animal in need.”

According to ACS, the goal of the ‘Fall in Love’ adoption push is to encourage the public to fall in love with adoptable animals to help clear up much-needed shelter space to help more animals.

Those interested in adopting a pet can visit the ACS River North Adoption Center or the Everyday Adoption Center in the South Loop from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. every day to visit animals seeking new homes.

ACS, which was founded in 1899, is Chicago’s oldest animal welfare organization and works to “build a healthy and happy community where pets and people thrive together.” Visit the Anti-Cruelty Society website for more details on the organization.