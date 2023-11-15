CHICAGO — The Anti-Cruelty Society is asking for help to find one of their beloved dogs a forever home.

The animal shelter held a “Fall in Love” adoption event over the weekend where 61 pets found new families. Sadly, Elvis was not one of those animals.

The shelter says Elvis was the only dog who did not find a family during the event. But with your help, the Anti-Cruelty Society is hoping to change that.

Elvis is decribed to be an adorable and sweet 3-year-old pup who was originally brought to the shelter by the Field Services team as a stray dog. The shelter says he was limping and after a veterinarian took X-rays, they learned that he had a fractured pelvis.

While in the River North shelter, Elvis underwent therapy and care, but he will still be prone to arthritis as he ages, according to the Anti-Cruelty Society.

The shelter says Elvis has an incredibly affectionate personality, loves to cuddle and would do best as the only pet in the home. He is also potty-trained, crate-trained, and knows how to sit and lay down on command.

If Elvis sounds like the furry friend for your family, then drop by the Anti-Cruelty Society’s River North Adoption Center to meet him in-person!

For more information on Elvis, go to: adopt.adopets.com

Elvis (The Anti-Cruelty Society)

