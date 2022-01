Long lines at covid testing sites again Friday as Illinois sees a record high number of cases.



Students going back to class Monday were lining up to get their tests in Skokie.

People hoping to celebrate the new year holiday also awaited testing and results.

Illinois logged more than 30,000 new cases Thursday, the most ever in one day.

The state positivity rate sitting at 10.2%.

WGN’s Dana Rebik has more.