CHICAGO — Inside a house of worship, Pastor Kenyatta Smith is praying for help.

On Wednesday, he and volunteers at Another Chance Church in the Roseland neighborhood on the city’s South Side plan to give away gifts to children in need.

Their need, right now, is to have enough to give, so Smith is reaching out for help with the annual toy drive. It’s appropriately named “Operation Cover Chicago 2023: Miracle on 95th St.,” since Another Chance Church is located at 9550 S. Harvard Ave.

Smith says the need for toys is greater than last year, but donations were down as of Monday.

“We have about 3,000 toys on hand, and we have two days to come up with the rest,” Smith explains. “We’re looking for about 20,000 toys.”

That’s 17,000 toys needed in just two days.

“A ‘Miracle on 95th St.,” Smith said.

Monday morning, people from the community stopped by Another Chance Church with donations.

“I think it’s so important to bring joy to the lives of kids,” said Donnavieve Smith, one of those who donated. “I think it’s so important, especially in the day and age in which we live, when people are facing so many different types of adversities.

“It think it’s super important to give back.”

Smith and his flock of about 100 church members hope they can make a miracle happen.

“It’s very important for us to have some hope in our community,” Smith said. “And so we’re looking for somebody to see our mission and want to be a part of our mission, and to make sure that no child on Christmas will be left without a toy.”

Smith told WGN that Another Chance Church is accepting donations until Wednesday afternoon. He also said gifts for children in the 10-15 age group are especially needed.

To help, you can drop off new toys at Another Chance Church, 9550 S. Harvard Ave., or visit the GoFundMe page for “Operation Cover Chicago 2023: Miracle on 95th St.”