CHICAGO — Tuesday, Nov. 29 is Giving Tuesday, a day to donate and support favorite causes and charities across Chicago.

One local food pantry, Marillac St. Vincent Family Services in Lincoln Park, is particularly excited upon announcing that an anonymous donor is matching the first $10,000 raised.

Representatives believe the money will go a long way in helping struggling families this holiday season as demand at the pantry rises.

“People are excited because that’s going to help us reach more in our community and really be able to head-on with the individuals in our community that need more food, that need more food access,s and that need us and our support,” said Tramaine Martin with Marillac St. Vincent.

Leaders at Marillac St. Vincent say they have seen a 22% rise in demand for food assistance.

Anyone interested in donating may do so by clicking here.