Annual Woogms Parade goes vintage and virtual amid pandemic

CHICAGO — The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the annual Woogms Labor Day Parade to move online with a vintage twist.

The Wellington Oakdale Old Glory Marching Society’s motto, “everybody marches, nobody watches,” was reversed this year with nobody marching and everybody watching vintage footage of the 1973 parade.

Some well-known faces from the past appeared; including former senator and presidential candidate Paul Simon.

The parade started in 1963 as an informal neighborhood get-together and grew into a major event for summer holidays.