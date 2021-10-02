Annual walk raises money, awareness for suicide prevention and mental health

CHICAGO — The Illinois chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention held its annual walk along the lakefront Saturday.

Four thousand people took part in the “Out of the Darkness” Chicagoland walk and fundraiser for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Similar walks were held in cities across the country to raise funds and provide a platform to create awareness of mental health and suicide prevention.

Walkers shared stories and memories of loved ones.

Since the event began in 2004 in cities across America, it’s raised $9 million for research and outreach.



The Foundation for Suicide Prevention said 47,000 lives are lost every year. But there is also progress as more people are willing to start the conversation.

If you or someone you know is struggling, there is help available. The number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255. You can also text the word “home” to 272-441 The support is free and confidential.

