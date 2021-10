LEMONT, Ill. — A charity race with a higher calling took place this weekend in Lemont.

It was the eighth year for the Run with the Nuns 5K. The race benefitted the School Sisters of Saint Francis of Christ the King.

The group had the goal of raising $15,000 for their ongoing missions, including helping seniors.

More than 300 participated in the friendly run and walk that served the purpose of service to community with every step.