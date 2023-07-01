CHICAGO — The annual PRIDE celebration for the black LGBTQ+ community took place on the South Side on Saturday.



A festival was held on the grounds of the DuSable Black History Museum in Washington Park.

The organizers, Pride South Side, say they intentionally held their event after PRIDE month’s conclusion to bring focus to the Black and Brown communities on the South and West sides.

The festival, featuring music, food and arts, is now in its fifth year.

The Chicago Black PRIDE film screening at the DuSable Museum will be held on Sunday. The event begins at 3:30 p.m.