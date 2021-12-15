Annual Julian King Foundation toy giveaway set for Dec 23

CHICAGO — The Julian D King Gift Foundation is once again celebrating the holiday season with a toy giveaway.

Now in it’s twelfth year, the event will be held Thursday Dec 23 at Salem Baptist Church located at 10909 South Cottage Grove Avenue. The event starts at 10 a.m.

More information at www.juliandkinggiftfoundation.com and www.juliandkinggiftfoundation.com/our-events/holiday-toy-drive/

Sisters Julia and Jennifer Hudson created the foundation in loving memory of Julian D. King.

Local families are encouraged to arrive early and pick up a present to celebrate the season. Children must be present to receive a gift. Masks will be required inside the church at all times, regardless of age or vaccination status.

In addition to this year’s toy giveaway, the Foundation also donated gifts to students at local schools including Henry Booth House Daycare, Murray Language Academy and Emmett Louis Till Math and Science Academy. The gifts were given out before the holiday break, to ensure students received a present this season.