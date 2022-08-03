CHICAGO — The annual fill the boot campaign kicked off Wednesday in Chicago.
The goal is to raise money for people with muscle debilitating diseases.
This year marks the 68th anniversary of the partnership between the Muscular Dystrophy Association and firefighters.
In Chicago, the collaboration has raised more than $1.8 million dollars towards the effort that helps support kids and adults with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related muscle debilitating diseases.
Last year the fire department raised more than $148,000.
Residents will see firefighters out at various intersections beginning Wednesday from 3 p.m. -6 p.m. through Friday.