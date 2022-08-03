CHICAGO — The annual fill the boot campaign kicked off Wednesday in Chicago.

The goal is to raise money for people with muscle debilitating diseases.

This year marks the 68th anniversary of the partnership between the Muscular Dystrophy Association and firefighters.

The ceremonial drop of the first donations into the boot kicked off this year’s Fill the Boot campaign. I’ll tell you about the program and the goals at 11 and noon on @WGNNews.@ChicagoFireDep pic.twitter.com/K9qhb1oh2q — Christine Flores (@CFlores_tv) August 3, 2022

In Chicago, the collaboration has raised more than $1.8 million dollars towards the effort that helps support kids and adults with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related muscle debilitating diseases.

Last year the fire department raised more than $148,000.

Residents will see firefighters out at various intersections beginning Wednesday from 3 p.m. -6 p.m. through Friday.