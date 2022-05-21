CHICAGO — The 28th annual BARK event held by the Anti-Cruelty Society took place near Soldier Field Saturday morning.

BARK is the oldest and largest dog-friendly fundraiser of its kind.

“It celebrates dogs, it celebrates the beauty of human-animal bond. Every person here loves dogs,” Tracy Elliott said.

Elliott is the President and CEO of the Anti-Cruelty Society.

The fundraiser hopes to raise over $150,000 at this year’s event, which included a tribute to fallen CPD officer Ella French, who was known for her love for animals.

French was killed in the line of duty in August 2021.

“She saved a lot of dogs while she was on-duty. She rescued dogs off-duty and we went to her mother and said we’d like to dedicate this to her this year,” Elliott said.

The money raised goes toward the mission of the Anti-Cruelty Society, helping animals find a safe home as Chicago shelters are overwhelmed.

“So many people adopted during the pandemic that adoptions are down and we have the same amount of intakes, so we’re kind of in a crisis of being full,” Elliott said.