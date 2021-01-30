Animals thrilled as Shedd Aquarium reopens

CHICAGO — As museums in Chicago reopen with limited capacity, Shedd Aquarium’s residents are thrilled to see guests inside once again.

After six months of closures at the Shedd Aquarium, the iconic Chicago aquarium has opened its doors.

As for the animals inside, they have certainly noticed a difference.

“When we’re open they get used to this constant traffic,” Dan Lorbeske of Shedd Aquarium said.

Reptiles and even tarantulas are present in Shedd’s ‘Amazon Rising’ exhibit, allowing visitors to roam through a biome unlike anything nearby.

The wildly popular penguins are also back, with one in particular enjoying his senior days.

Wellington is 33 years old, while most penguins only live into their teens. Thanks to close attention from veterinary staff at Shedd, he remains in good health.

As for the employees, getting to see the awe of visitors when looking at the numerous species inside is a hint of a return to normalcy.

“It does all our hearts good to see people, to see their reactions again to the animals,” Shedd employee Cole Sellers said.