CHICAGO — The Prison Fellowship’s Angel Tree Program hosted a sports camp in Bronzeville Saturday afternoon for children whose lives have been affected by crime or incarceration in some way.

Schuyler Shanen is with Prison Fellowship’s Angel Tree Program, an organization that travels the country as a type of ministry that shows children of incarcerated parents how much they can overcome in life.

Shanen shared the example of Brandon Johnson, the former NCAA standout who went to prison 10 years ago in a game-fixing scandal.

“Our hope is when they are listening to Brandon they’re listening to a story of redemption, hope and it tells them just because you are born in a certain situation that you don’t have to stay in that situation,” Shanen said.

Since his release, Johnson dedicated his life to telling his story and helping the younger generations for making similar mistakes.

For more information: Prison Fellowship: Remember Those In Prison