Angel Mama Project brings together Chicago mothers impacted by gun violence

CHICAGO — A project in its second year on the Near West Side is helping mothers who lost their children to gun violence find their center.

The Angel Mama Project brought together ten mothers who are living through the pain of losing a child.

“We don’t get this, said Shundra Robinson. “It’s like we are the forgotten ones, especially our sons.”

Nearly ten years ago, Robinson’s son, Deno, was shot and killed when he was just 18 years old.

“This grief takes a lot out of you,” Robinson said. “You lose a lot. You lose yourself.”

The project helps mothers find comfort not only from healers, but each other. But even with a shared losses, Robinson reminds Chicago to remember each person.

“We’re not a group. We’re individuals. Our children had names. My son’ name was Deno. He was not 59 people murdered and 500 people shot,” Robinson said. “Don’t group us. Call out their names. That’s a soul. That’s a human being.”

For those organizing the day, healing is something they want to give these women who’ve lost so much.

Saturday was all about relaxation for them, including massage and yoga sessions.

“We want to get yoga out to everybody in the city no matter where they live,” an organizer said. “We want to get yoga out to all the kids, all the families, we want to get mindfulness to all of them and stress management to all of them we don’t want it to just be some thing for people in the Gold Coast or people in the suburbs. We want to be everywhere, everyone deserves it.”

For Shundra and other angel mamas, it’s a way to find their commonality through their individual experience.

“We now, every year, try to get together to be a comfort to each other,” said Robinson.

For more information on the project, click here.