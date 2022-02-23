Andrea Kersten, Lightfoot’s pick for COPA chief, approved by city council

CHICAGO — City Council approved Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s pick to lead the city’s Civilian Office of Police Accountability on Wednesday.

Andrea Kersten has served in an interim role, while her confirmation remained stalled by a group of critical alderpeople.

Under Kersten’s watch, COPA released a report in November recommending slain police officer Ella French be disciplined for her role in the botched raid at Anjanette Young’s home.

The report was finalized in April, months before French died in the line of duty.

The report was released to the public three months after French’s death in November.

Kersten apologized to French’s family, saying that she regretted the report’s timing. COPA was legally required to release the information, however.

On Wednesday, many of Kersten’s critics said they changed their minds.

“The thought that we want to hold her back for doing what she was supposed to do. Do I agree that she did it at a sensitive time? I do. But I do respect it,” Ald. Jeanette Taylor (20th Ward) said.

Ald. Harry Osterman (4th Ward) echoed Taylor’s sentiments.

“We need strong, independent leadership. She has shown that. And I support her,” Osterman said.

The newly created Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability will eventually have the power to appoint COPA’s chief administrator on its own. The group won’t be fully formed until after the 2023 municipal elections, however.