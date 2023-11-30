CHICAGO — The City of Chicago is no longer considering the Amundsen Park Fieldhouse as a site to house migrants.

In a rare change of plans, the mayor’s office now says the park will not be used as a temporary shelter. It was one of several fieldhouses the city has looked into using to house asylum seekers.

The community around the park pushed back on the plan from the beginning. The alderman announced Wednesday night that the park will reopen to staff next Monday — and to the public soon after.

With little warning, the Amundsen Park community found out last month that 200 migrants could be moving out of some police stations and into the fieldhouse.

It sparked some spirited meetings and a call for more transparency in early October.

In a written statement posted Wednesday night, Ald. Chris Taliaferro told his constituents plans to use the fieldhouse have been scrapped — saying the change of plans was due to decreasing number of migrants arriving and other housing options opening up.

Of the more than 2,300 migrants bussed or flown to Chicago since August 2022, a little more than 1,000 people were at police stations and 150 at O’Hare International Airport as of Wednesday.

Migrants at several police stations boarded buses Wednesday and began moving into 17 churches as part of the Unity Initiative that announced earlier this week by the mayor, charitable organizations and faith leaders.

The program got $350,000 in private donations to start.

Despite a lawsuit and weeks of protests, plans are also moving forward to build a base camp with heated tents in Brighton Park at 38th Street and California Avenue. When completed, it could house around 1500 migrants.

The city started construction while still waiting on an environmental study to be finalized, which could be ready as early as Friday.

Another proposed shelter in the 29th Ward has also been put on hold, according to the alderperson.