CHICAGO — Some Metra train lines are seeing delays at Chicago’s Union Station after an Amtrak train derailed.

The derailment happened at the station, according to Metra. Amtrak said a set of wheels on an inbound train came off the track.

No injuries were reported, Amtrak said.

Some BNSF and SWS trains are running with delays due to the derailment, according to Metra.