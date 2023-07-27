CHICAGO — Chicago fire responded to a level 2 hazmat situation of an ammonia leak near Home City Ice on the city’s Southwest Side Thursday morning.

The shelter in place has been lifted and the reported leak stopped.

CFD reported an ammonia leak near the 3600 block of West 59th Street at Lang Ice Company. Crews attempted to enter to shut down the valve. Streets and sewers were flooded by opening several hydrants to help dispel the ammonia.

There were no reported injures and neighbors were asked to stay inside.

Air quality is now good and CFD reports all clear.