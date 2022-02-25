Amid Russian invasion, 10 local Ukrainians gain American citizenship

EVANSTON, Ill. — While naturalization ceremonies happen nearly every day in Chicago, the first one ever to take place at Northwestern University was a bittersweet ceremony as 10 Ukrainians gained American citizenship amid a Russian invasion on the Eastern European country.

Among the smiles and flags was a heavy weight of sadness on Friday, in an uncomfortable melding of joy and fear.

“Cousins, my sister and my husband’s parents are in Ukraine. It’s hard,” Iryna Ivankiv said.

Ivankiv’s family spent Thursday evening in a basement in western Ukraine, listening to bombs while praying for safety.

Her 20-year-old nephew, merely a student last week, is now preparing for war.

The 10 Ukrainians gaining their citizenship Friday felt torn between a day they have been waiting for and a day they hoped would never come.

Calling President Joe Biden “soft”, they are worried the fate of their home country will also be the fate of other European countries if the violence doesn’t stop.

“I feel we’re at a moment in history where you wake up in the morning shuddering for the news, it’s so encouraging nearly 500 people saying I want to be part of America, I want to be a citizen, I want to join you in this effort,” Rebecca R. Pallmeyer said.