CHICAGO — City and state personnel are still grappling with the surge of new migrants that arrived over the holiday season as construction ramps up on facilities to deal with the arrivals.

Workers are still in the early stages of building half a dozen heated tents at the downtown migrant intake center as Illinois planners and a host of non-profit organizations scramble to deal with the ongoing flow of migrant buses.

The latest bus from Texas dropped off what appeared to be a group of migrants at the north suburban Wilmette Metra station. It’s the newest challenge for the state and city’s coalition of non-profit service organizations.

The Greater Chicago Food Depository aims to help by providing more than 20,000 meals a day for shelter migrants.

“Currently 20 out of the 26 shelters, we are currently providing food and supplies to,” said Man-Yee Lee, a spokesperson with the Greater Chicago Food Depository. “We all deserve to eat.”

In addition to assisting with the ongoing humanitarian crisis, the food bank will continue to provide food for its regular network of 800 Chicagoland pantries and soup kitchens.

“We are providing food and vital supplies, such as diapers and granola bars,” Lee said.

In a new press release, the State of Illinois pointed to Chicago’s ongoing financial shortfall with Springfield stepping up to foot the bill for a $4 million food services contract through December due to the city of Chicago procurement delays.

The state has also announced a food service funding extension for Chicago migrant shelters through Jan. 15.

The news comes as a significant facility in Little Village draws closer to completion.