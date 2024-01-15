CHICAGO — Despite freezing temperatures, hundreds of kids participated in workshops and indoor activities Monday on the city’s West Side, all part of a day of unity.

Organizers say the message behind the gathering was too important to cancel.

“In Chicago, the cold weather doesn’t stop us,” said regional manager of Youth Guidance and event planner for MLK Unity Day, Rickey Layfield,

Youth Guidance, which is celebrating 100 years of service, says the event is centered around Dr. Martin Luther King. Jr’s message.

“I believe it’s more needed because there’s no unity amongst us. We are so divided as a country,” said event organizer Jack Solomon.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson was a guest speaker at the event.

“Today we come together to celebrate the life and the enduring legacy and indelible contributions of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.,” Johnson said.

The mayor also spoke on the need for mental health resources in communities, addressing the pressures teens face today and the challenges endured with violence and trauma.

“By coming together as one and bringing students from all different neighborhoods together, we can begin to break down the barriers and begin to address the issues our young people are facing today,” Johnson added.

Event volunteer Emmanuel McGee spoke to WGN News about his takeaways from Monday’s gathering while remembering the legacy of Dr. King.

“Regardless of the weather and the conditions you go through,” McGee says, “you should always try to unite with everybody you love. I like how I can connect with others around the same thing.”