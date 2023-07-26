CHICAGO — Chicago City Council members on Wednesday voiced their frustration at an emotional hearing on migrants, as a patchwork of city, state, and private agencies still grapple with the challenge of housing and feeding the newcomers.

Many of the migrants were bussed to Chicago by Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

With families sleeping in police stations due to temporary housing shortages and a host of other problems, the Committee on Immigrant and Refugee Rights delivered their report to city leaders.

“We’re currently at 14 shelters across the city,” said Matthew Doughtie, with Chicago’s Emergency Management Services, under the Office of Emergency Management. “On the 24th, we opened up our latest shelter, a former Super 8 motel at 7300 N. Sheridan.”

The most recent move comes as temporary shelters continue to phase out.

“It’s occurring right around the time we are required to vacate Wright College and the gym at Daley College,” Doughtie said.

Brandie Knazze, Chicago’s Department of Family Services commissioner, says the good news is that many migrant families and individuals are transitioning out of shelters.

“We started with 1,400 people. Of those, about 1,340 have actually signed leases,” Knazze said.

But the continuing flow of new arrivals is adding to an already taxing challenge.

“The number of buses we have received since May makes it challenging to have a finite number,” Knazze said.

Still, lingering problems may be testing City Council’s patience.

“I got to tell you, it’s not working out real well,” said Ald. Brendan Reilly (42nd Ward). The council member has one of the largest shelters in his ward. While most migrants abide by the rules, Reilly says there “are plenty of people breaking the shelter rules and our city laws.”

Many council members remain frustrated with the problems and what most everyone agrees has been a hastily assembled temporary solution to an increasingly growing problem.

“We’re shuffling people around,” said Ald. Jeanette Taylor (20th Ward). “It makes no sense.”