American Legion Post 1941 holds toy and coat drive in La Grange

LA GRANGE, Ill. — Residents in the western suburbs showed their gratitude Saturday by giving back.

For the second year in a row, the American Legion Post 1941, located at 900 S. La Grange Rd., made it easy for people to drop off holiday gifts via a drive-thru.

The collection Saturday partnered with Toys For Tots and the Salvation Army for toys and coats.

Amy Morrone and her family made a donation after seeing Santa and Mrs. Claus leaving along La Grange Road.

“We were actually just driving by and we saw the event going on so we went home grabbed all our stuff came here and just really happy that we can donate,” she said.

Morrone said after caring for her two-year-old, Eleni, who was born with kidney failure — she truly understands the importance of caring for others.

“She was on dialysis from the moment she was born and then at 18 months she was given a kidney by my sister and so since then she’s been more so a healthy, normal kid,” Morrone said.

The goal at the American Legion was to collect at least 1,000 toys and 200 coats. Donations will be collected through the week.

Captain Toma Valladares, with the Salvation Army, said the need for warm coats is critical.

“Every year, we have people coming into our building and asking for the coats because they don’t have the resources to get coats, so it is very important,” he said.

