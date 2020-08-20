AMC reopens select theaters across the Chicago area and U.S., with social distancing measures in place

CHICAGO — There’s nothing quite like seeing a movie on the big screen, and news AMC Theatres is opening many of its locations Thursday is being met as a welcome distraction even as concerns about the spread of COVID-19 continue.

AMC will be reopening more than 100 theaters across the country Thursday, about one-sixth of its locations, with plans to open more in the coming weeks. According to AMC, auditoriums will be operated at no more than 30 percent capacity to promote social distancing. In theaters where seats can be reserved, their systems will automatically add space to either side of the reservation.

Masks will also be required to be worn by customers at all times, although they can be removed briefly for eating or drinking. The company said bandanas, neck gaiters and masks with vents will not be allowed, and masks will be on sale for $1.

AMC is adding other measures including additional cleaning and air filtration in theaters, and they will not accept cash for payment.

Tickets to classic films are on sale for as little as 15 cents as theaters reopen Thursday, and select snacks will cost $5 through October 31 in celebration of AMC’s 100th anniversary. Many films are already sold out at Chicago-area theaters.

AMC executives said there was “substantial doubt” the company could stay in business in June, when the company lost more than $2 billion in the first quarter after coronavirus restrictions forced the company to close all its theaters.

Among the first businesses to reopen during the pandemic were drive-in movie theatres, which have seen a rise in popularity this summer. The social distance-friendly attractions were so popular, new drive-ins have even opened in Pilsen and Soldier Field.

Indoor theaters actually got the green light to reopen in Illinois when the state entered the latest phase of reopening at the end of June. But AMC executives said they pushed back their reopening as movie studios pushed new releases back to 2021 or released films on digital streaming platforms.

As AMC theaters reopen, they’ll be screening many classic films including “Back to the Future,” “Grease” and “The Empire Strikes Back,” as well as “Black Panther” and a 10th anniversary showing of “Inception.”

There will be five new movies in theaters Thursday, including “Unhinged,” “Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula” and “Cut Throat City.” Much-anticipated new films including “The New Mutants” and “Tenant” will be released in coming weeks.

Several Chicago-area AMC locations are open as of Thursday, including Crestwood, 600 North Michigan, Yorktown, Northbrook, Ford City, Naperville, Oakbrook, River East 21, South Barrington, Streets of Woodfield and Village Crossing.

Here’s when AMC says other Chicago-area theaters will reopen:

AMC CLASSIC Morris 10, Reopening 9/3

AMC CLASSIC Peru Mall 8, Reopening 9/3

AMC Chicago Ridge 6, Reopening 8/27

AMC Cicero 14, Reopening 8/27

AMC DINE-IN Block 37, Reopening 8/27

AMC DINE-IN Rosemont 12, Reopening 8/27

AMC Galewood Crossings 14, Reopening 8/27

AMC Lake In The Hills 12, Reopening 8/27

AMC Market Square 10, Reopening 8/27

AMC Navy Pier IMAX, Reopening 9/3

AMC New Lenox 14, Reopening 8/27

AMC Niles 12, Reopening 8/27

AMC Norridge 6, Reopening 8/27

AMC Oakbrook Center 4, Reopening 9/3

AMC Quarry Cinemas 14, Reopening 8/27

AMC Randhurst 12, Reopening 8/27

AMC Woodridge 18, Reopening 8/27