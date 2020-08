CHICAGO — An ambulance was stolen in the South Loop and then crashed in the Lakeview neighborhood.

Just after midnight Thursday, police said the Elite ambulance was unlocked and running outside the Warren Barr Pavilion at 18th and Wabash when it was stolen.

About 30 minutes later, the ambulance crashed into a car at Sheridan and Briar. Two people inside the car were injured.

Witnesses say a man jumped out of the vehicle and fled.

No one is in custody.