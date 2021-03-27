Amber Alert cancelled after 8-month-old boy found safe

DOLTON, Ill. — An Amber Alert was cancelled after an 8-month-old baby boy was found safe after he was taken in a vehicle in suburban Dolton.

The Dolton Police Department said the child was taken on the 1300 block of Sibley Boulevard near a Maxwell Street Polish location around 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

“The individual left the car running and unlocked. There was an 8-month-old child in the rear seat, at that time an unknown subject entered the vehicle and fled with the vehicle,” Dolton Deputy Police Chief Ernest Mobley said.

Witnesses said they saw the man head northbound on Lincoln Avenue in the 2012 Black Kia with North Carolina plates. Dolton police said the car was a rental car, and they were eventually able to ping the car’s location.

The boy was in a car seat in the rear seat of a black car when a man was seen driving off in the car.

The vehicle was later abandoned in the 500 block of Green Bay Avenue in nearby Calumet City.

Neighbors said they didn’t think much of it, and did not see the baby inside. An Amber Alert was later issued at approximately 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

The baby was found safe in the abandoned car 45 minutes after the alert was issued. Dolton police admit there was a delay in issuing the alert to the public, but that nearby police agencies were looped in much earlier.