4-year-old boy found in Chicago, taken to hospital for evaluation

CHICAGO – An Amber Alert has been canceled after a 4-year-old boy was found in Chicago, following an abduction in Bridgeview Monday evening.

A 4-year-old boy was abducted just after 5:35 p.m. at a 7-Eleven gas station near 79th and Roberts Road.

He was later found in Chicago and transported to Swedish Hospital for an evaluation.

Police said the boy’s father went into the gas station for food and discovered the vehicle was stolen when they came out.

The car was later spotted at 26th and California in Chicago, but surveillance was not able to identify if the boy was in the car, police said.

His mother and family made an emotional plea at a press conference Monday night and said no charges will be brought, they just wanted the boy back.

No one is in custody.

We will update this story once more information becomes available.