‘Always smiling’: Rauner High School community devastated after 15-year-old student shot, killed

CHICAGO — A high school community is devastated after a 15-year-old student was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in West Town.

Caleb Westbrooks was shot at around 1:15 p.m. in the 800 block of North Greenview Avenue. He later died from his injuries at the hospital.

“He was always smiling,” a classmate said. “He gave everybody hugs and said ‘hi’ to everybody.”

David Toth heard the gunshots and found the wounded Westbrooks just steps away on the pavement.

“I ran out the door to take a look and I saw the kids on the corner,” Toth said. “It’s brutal.”

Four other juveniles were shot during Tuesday afternoon in two other separate shootings.

Around an hour before Westbrooks was shot, a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl were walking down the street in the 6500 block of South Paulina Avenue when they were shot from an unknown vehicle.

At around 4:15 p.m., a 16-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl were shot in the 122nd Street and Lowe Avenue.

No suspects in custody following the death of Westbrooks. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.