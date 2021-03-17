Alum-turned-president: St. Patrick HS calling home one of its own

CHICAGO — St. Patrick High School on the city’s northwest side is calling home one of its own.

A 2002 alum, who blazed a trail for himself over the past 20 years, is preparing to take his high profile experience to the halls of the all-boys catholic school he once walked.

From playing collegiate football to making it at the highest level in the NFL, the former offensive lineman who preaches hard work and humility is ready to take on his next big assignment -returning to the city where he got his start.

It’s why Dan Santucci says accepting the title of St. Patrick High School president is more than just a job for him.

“They’re calling me back home to have an effect on these boy’s lives and it just lit a fire in me,” he told WGN.

It’s been decades since Santucci ran a play or blocked an opponent outside St. Patrick’s walls but he says walking the halls, now at 37, brings him right back to his high school days.

“This is the only place I’d come back for,” he said.

Santucci graduated from the all-boys catholic school in 2002 with a 3.9 GPA. His classroom accomplishments and on the football field landed him an athletic scholarship at the University of Notre Dame.

Santucci says it was a dream come true.

“The foundation that St. Pat’s built in the work ethic and being accountable and having that drive both in the classroom and on the athletic field is what allowed me to get a full scholarship to Notre Dame,” he said.

There, he dazzled Irish football fans and caught the eye of one Notre Dame cheerleader named Meredith, who he’d eventually call his wife. The college sweethearts married in 2008 and welcomed five kids along the way.

The Santucci family

During that time, Santucci started his playing career in the NFL — first with the Cincinnati Bengals and then the Carolina Panthers.

“As a kid, I had that dream, but you don’t really think it’s going to become a reality,” he said. “Then as I had my career at Norte Dame and saw that, ‘hey, I got a chance,’ I took that and focused and ran with it to get drafted. Although it was 7th round and almost one of the last picks, it was still an honor to have my name called in.”

Following a four-year pro-ball career, the native Chicagoan headed back to South Bend, Indiana. The Golden Dome and Touchdown Jesus called him home to a career off the field. Eventually, Santucci found himself back in the place where all his dreams and aspirations began.

“I always told Meredith that I’d love to go back to the high school,” she said. “That age group of kids to have an effect on their lives. “I would have never thought I’d ever leave Norte Dame to come back here but St. Pat’s is the place that would make me leave South Bend.”

While Santucci promises not to coach the football team, instead opting for morning workouts with the guys, he says he does want to teach them a few lessons he’s picked up over the past 20 years.

“It’s about those locker room experiences,” he said. “It’s about being with your guys and the brotherhood and going out there to battle with one another.

“I always say, ‘I was just like one of you sitting in these seats, from a blue-collar middle-class family where neither of my parents went to college but gave me all the support and everything I needed.'”

Reflecting on his time in the NFL, Santucci says the greatest takeaway was how to deal with adversity.

“Every day you are fighting for a spot,” he said. “It’s your career. You have others who are trying to beat you out. It’s the nature of the business.”

That kind of NFL pressure, he says, prepared him for life — even when life sends him back in time, to his roots along West Belmont Avenue, beginning in July.

“I love my journey and I’ll always have those memories and be thankful,” he said. “But now it’s time for me to pay it forward.”