CHICAGO — Chicago police say gunfire was exchanged between officers and a suspect in an overnight incident in Altgeld Gardens on the city’s far South Side.

According to police, nobody was injured, and the suspect is in custody. A heavy police presence remained in Altgeld Gardens early Wednesday morning, with the corner of E. 131st St. and S. Corliss Ave. blocked off as police continued their investigation into the officer-involved shooting.

Police say that just before 2 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to shots fired in the 700 block of E. 131st St., which eventually led to officers exchanging gunfire with an armed suspect.

The suspect initially ran away but was placed in custody shortly after, and a weapon was recovered at the scene, according to police.

Police say the officers involved in the shooting will be placed on routine administrative duties for 30 days, and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the incident.