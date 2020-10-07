Already struggling, restaurants say they will go out of business without more pandemic relief

CHICAGO — Already on life support, the restaurant industry in Chicago and across the country is teetering on the brink of survival.

Jimmy Bourlokas has been operating Big Boy Gyros for 30 years, but now is struggling to pay the bills. Already forced to close a downtown restaurant, he now has other locations struggling to survive.

The abrupt closure of Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse at 431 N Dearborn is just the latest to shut down, and sadly there will likely be others.

“Those restaurant workers are not the ones with the big bank accounts. They’re not able to say, ‘oh, we can weather the storm for six months or so,’” restaurateur Rick Bayless said. “These are people that mostly work paycheck to paycheck.”

By some estimates, a staggering 85 percent of restaurants across the country could soon be out of business if legislators in Washington fail to pass pandemic relief.

“We’re just asking the government to come to our aid right now, and to pass some sort of restaurant relief directly for the restaurant industry,” Bayless said.