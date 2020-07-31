Alligator captured from lake in Lynwood, officials say

LYNWOOD, Ill. — Officials have captured an alligator from a small lake in Lynwood.

The Lynwood Fire Department made the announcement early Friday morning, naming the reptile “Alex the Alligator.”



On Tuesday, some children were playing inside when they spotted an alligator in what’s called Lake Lynwood, which runs through a neighborhood. A trapper was called Thursday.

The fire department says Alex will be quarantined for 30 days, and then be sent to a licensed reptile park in a southern state.

The exact location has yet to be determined.