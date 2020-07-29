Alleged Chicago gang leader among dozens arrested in federal gun and drug investigation

CHICAGO — An alleged gang leader is among two dozen people charged in a drug and gun investigation, federal authorities announced Wednesday.

The U.S Attorney’s Office issued a statement that said their investigation lasted several years and lead to the arrest of 24 people. During the investigation, authorities also seized 24 firearms, cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and over $52,000 in cash.

According to the statement the drug and gun sales mostly occurred in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood.

22 of the people arrested have been charged with various drug or firearm offenses. Among those charged is Darnell McMiller. Court documents described McMiller as the current leader of the Black Disciples street gang in Chicago.

Several other alleged high-ranking members of the Black Disciples were also charged and arrested, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The investigation was led by the FBI and Chicago Police Department. ATF, DEA and the IRS assisted.









